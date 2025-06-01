Daryl Raiford Sells 2,233 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $32,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,353.66. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $377,861.74.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11,281.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

