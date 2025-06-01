Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

