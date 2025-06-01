Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 403,499 Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,499 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA THTA opened at $14.99 on Friday. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

