Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Barclays PLC grew its position in NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,122,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,152 shares of company stock worth $3,358,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.