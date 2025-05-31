The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stake Lowered by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

