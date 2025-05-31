IFG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

DFAT stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

