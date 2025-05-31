Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $231.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $212.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

