Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 15,775 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

