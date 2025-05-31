Lantz Financial LLC Has $518,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 331,445 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Sanofi by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.