IFG Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

