IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

