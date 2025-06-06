Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

