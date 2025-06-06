Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

