SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8,337.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.