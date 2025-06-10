PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PowerHouse Energy Group had a negative net margin of 356.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%.

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHE opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. PowerHouse Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Insider Activity at PowerHouse Energy Group

In related news, insider Paul Emmitt purchased 1,933,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £19,336.79 ($26,205.16). Insiders own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

