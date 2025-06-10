SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of CyberArk Software worth $44,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

