SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5,678.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411,910 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Prologis worth $160,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

