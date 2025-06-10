McDonald’s’ (MCD) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $319.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

