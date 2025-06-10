Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

