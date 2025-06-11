Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 440 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.01. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

