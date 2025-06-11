Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

