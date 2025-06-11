Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.