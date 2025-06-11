Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

