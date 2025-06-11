Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

UBER opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

