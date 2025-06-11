Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

