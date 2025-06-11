Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $534.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.