Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 75,323 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $63,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

