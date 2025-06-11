Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,730,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

