Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.71 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 129.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

