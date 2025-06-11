Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.