Chris Bulman Inc Purchases 298 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 220,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

