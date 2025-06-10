Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.71 and its 200-day moving average is $258.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.