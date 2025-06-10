Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2,053.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,506 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 729,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

