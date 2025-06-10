48,421 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 506.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.71. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

