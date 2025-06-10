Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.