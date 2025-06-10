Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Tevogen Bio stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $253,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,212.72. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
