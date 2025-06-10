Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

Tevogen Bio stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Insider Transactions at Tevogen Bio

In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $253,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,212.72. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

