Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 178,060 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0554 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.