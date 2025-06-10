Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Klotho Neurosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, and Blueprint Medicines are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of medicines, vaccines and other healthcare products. Their market value is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expiries and competition from generics. Investors often watch these stocks for their potential to deliver high returns if a company successfully brings innovative therapies to market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Shares of KLTO traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 943,357,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,749,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.18. Klotho Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLTO

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.47 on Monday, hitting $775.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $734.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.82. 6,625,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,958. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

See Also