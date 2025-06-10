Central Valley Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

