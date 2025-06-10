Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

