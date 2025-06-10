Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.