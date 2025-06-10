Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.40. Harrow has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 301.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harrow by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

