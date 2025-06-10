Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 617,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

