Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys 553 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

