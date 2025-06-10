SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106.30 Million Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $106,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,605,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7,282.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 303,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 299,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY stock opened at $309.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.03, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.70. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

