Financial Council LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 12.7%

BATS:XVV opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

