iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Financial Council LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Council LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,157,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $341.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.23 and a 200 day moving average of $330.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.