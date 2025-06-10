SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3,839.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $53,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 104,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 62.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 241.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.