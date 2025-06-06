Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 356,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 152,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1%

ARCC stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.