Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.57 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

